May 7, 2021

  • 82°

Orange Police Beat 5.6.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:13 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 6, 2021:

  • Disturbance at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Warrant other county at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 2300 block of Maxwell Circle
  • Burglary at the 1900 block of International
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Guy Lane
  • Warrant service at the 1300 block of Dupont Drive
  • Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar