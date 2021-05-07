BCISD welcomes Dr. Kelly, AD McGuire

Bridge City ISD We had a wonderful welcome reception for its new Superintendent, Mike Kelly (right), and new Athletic Director, Cody McGuire (left), Wednesday evening.

Several community members along with staff and students made their way by to meet the newest Cardinals.

Dr. Kelly talked about how welcomed he has felt since arriving in Bridge City, and how he has been shown nothing but kindness and support. He made finding a new AD one of his first big priorities, and he is very proud of everything Coach McGuire represents.

McGuire is a man of faith with excellent moral character and he looks forward to not only helping the student athletes reach their full potential in sports, but he also hopes to lead them off the field to always be at their best as well. The district is excited to see all the places these extraordinary leaders take it as a district.