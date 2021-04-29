April 29, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.28.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:36 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 28, 2021:

  • Found property at the 2200 bock of State Hwy. 62
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Driving with invalid license near South Lutcher at Naquin
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 2800 block of Enner Road
  • Warrant service at the 3100 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

