Gonzalez BCI Employee of the Month

The Bridge City Intermediate Employee of the Month is Andrea Gonzalez!

She is a 5th grade Science teacher.

This is her 13th year teaching, 7th year at BCI, and before that, she taught in Houston ISD. She attended Texas A&M Galveston and received a degree in Marine Biology.

She says she never really thought about teaching until she worked at the camp they put on at her college each year, and she loved working with kids so much. That prompted her to get her teaching cert.

She loves that her job combines two of her favorite things (science and kids). Mrs. Gonzalez and her husband, have 2 girls and she loves spending time with her family. She is a huge fan of all things Ocean and Christmas.

She says she doesn’t think there is a better place to work other than BCISD, and her team is “so amazing and supportive.”

She absolutely adores 5th grade saying this is the “perfect age” to teach, and every minute with her students is precious to her. We love her positive attitude, her brightness that shines for all to see, and the kindness she displays to both her peers and the kids she teaches! She is a wonderful example of what a teacher should be, and we are thankful she’s on our team. Congratulations Mrs. Gonzalez!