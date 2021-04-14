Orange Police Beat 4.12.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 12, 2021:
- Warrant service at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
- Controlled substance on Simmons at Bluebirds
- Theft at 20th and Link
- Criminal traffic violation at the 1400 block of Green Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Seven kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop
Orange County Narcotics Unit, along with the Vidor Police Department conducted a traffic stop eastbound on interstate 10 on a... read more