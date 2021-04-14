Bloomin’ Crazy Plants
Long lines were worth the wait on Saturday morning as people patiently waited their turn to shop during the Orange County Master Gardeners Bloomin’ Crazy Plant Sale. Hundreds turned out making the event a huge success for the organization. Master Gardeners were on hand to answer questions to ensure the budding gardeners could successfully grow plants, flowers, herbs and vegetables.
