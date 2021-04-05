Southeast Texas prep track leaders
Here are the Southeast Texas track leaders after the completion of the District 22-4A Meet:
DISCUS — Girls: Emily Williamson, Silsbee (senior), 109-6; Boys: Kollyn Brown, LC-M (senior), 160-5.
SHOT PUT — Girls: Amaris Larkin, Bridge City (sophomore), 36-10; Boys: Tre’Vontae Caines, PA Memorial (senior), 59-6.
HIGH JUMP — Girls: Raegan Stephenson, Vidor (freshman), 5-5; Boys: Colin Dorsey, Hamshire-Fannett (junior), 6-7.
LONG JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G (junior), 18-4.5; Boys: Raymond Baltrip, Silsbee (senior), 22-4.5.
TRIPLE JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G (junior), 38-11; Boys: Maleek Jones, PA Memorial (senior), 44-1.75.
POLE VAULT — Girls: Morgan Louvier, Bridge City (sophomore) and Katherine Page, PN-G (freshman), 9-0; Boys: Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City (junior), 14-6.
100 METERS — Girls: Brianna Howard, Beaumont United (senior), 11.9; Boys: Bryce Anderson, West Brook (senior), 10.72.
200 METERS — Girls: Amya Barfield, Hardin-Jefferson (freshman), 24.96; Boys: Brayden Guillory, East Chambers (senior), 22.0.
400 METERS — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PNG (junior), 58.7; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 50.02.
800 METERS — Girls: Amelia Wright, Vidor (junior), 2:29.67; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 1:59.06.
1,600 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville (sophomore), 5:41.0; Boys: Caleb Wilson, Bmt West Brook (senior), 4:32.33.
3,200 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville (sophomore), 12:23.26; Boys: Beau Waldrop, Lumberton (senior), 10:08.78.
100-METER HURDLES — Girls: Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City (junior), 15.90.
110-METER HURDLES — Boys: Jaden Jones, West Orange-Stark (senior), 15.22.
300-METER HURDLES — Girls: Alayshia White, Beaumont United (senior), 49.5; Boys: John Sanderson, Lumberton (sophomore), 42.02.
400-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont United (Cameron Dill, Brianna Howard, Daja Maxey, Priscilla Morris) 48.40; Boys: Bmt West Brook (Shawn Mouton, Bryce Anderson, Leedrick Senegal, Clifford Bradley), 41.62.
800-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont United (Cameron Dill, Brianna Howard, Daja Maxey, Priscilla Morris), 1:43.5; Boys: Bmt West Brook, (Bryce Anderson, Shawn Mouton, Clifford Bradley, Leedrick Senegal) 1:30.31.
1,600-METER RELAY — Girls: PN-G (Lydia Garza, Katherine Page, Kyleigh Bushnell, Sanaria Butler) 4:15.17; Boys: PA Memorial (Tony Brooks, Devuan Davenport, Jelani Chevalier, Ayden Chatman) 3:27.79.
District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week
Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week: BASEBALL Orangefield (12-5-2, 5-1) Silsbee... read more