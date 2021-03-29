UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT 3.29.21

UPDATE 1:33 p.m. – JEFFERSON COUNTY:Crews are currently working on striping along I10 eastbound near Taylors Bayou. At approximately 2pm crews will switch to I10 westbound near Taylors Bayou. Expect delays as this is a slow moving operation.

__

UPDATE 1:06 p.m. – VIDOR: FM105 near Pinegrove Street has reopened.

__

VIDOR: FM105 near Pinegrove Street is currently closed due to a broken gas line. Please use an alternate route.