March 25, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.24.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:18 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 24, 2021:

  • Assault at the 1500 block of Curtis Ave.
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of south service road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 800 block of John Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

