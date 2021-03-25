Orange Police Beat 3.24.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 24, 2021:
- Assault at the 1500 block of Curtis Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of south service road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of MacArthur Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 800 block of John Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Juveniles arrested for attempted murder and gun violations
PRESS RELEASE — On Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 1:07 a.m., Lake Charles Police responded to the 1700 block of... read more