P.E.O. Sisterhood plans a Trunk Sale on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church parking lot (1401 W. Park, Orange). New and gently used items include china, kitchenware, household items, sporting equipment, fishing gear, home décor, clothes, books, shoes and more. This trunk sale will benefit the local chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to the advancement of women by sponsoring them with scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and the stewardship of Cottey College to achieve their highest aspirations.