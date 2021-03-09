Terry Harris named to Abilene Christian University’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List

ABILENE, Texas — Terry Harris of Orange was named to the Abilene Christian University Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Harris is a freshman majoring in English for teaching.

Harris was among more than 1,300 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

