Trash Off success

Members of Gate City Guild #42 participate in the annual Community Trash-Off event on Saturday morning. They were one of many groups seen throughout the area as residents picked up trash around Orange. One group was spotted using weed eaters to help beautify the ‘circle’ in front of Bridge City Bank in Orange. This event began 26 years ago, with a small group of our fellow citizens who were tired of seeing the trash fill our street sides and waterways. We continue these clean-up efforts today, with a mission to “Mentor Children of All Ages to Be Kind to Their World”, according to a press release from Shangri La Botanical Gardens & Nature Center.