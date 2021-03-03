Georgia Brown passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, as a resident of League City, Texas, at the age of 76. Georgia was born on July 5, 1944 in Orange, Texas, to Hugh Stanton Humble and Dorothy Lois Collins Humble. Georgia loved to travel, to visit the Florida keys, to watch the sunset, and to paint. She loved to remodel and fix up homes in Galveston. Above all else, she was interested in all things spiritual and loved the Lord her Savior. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Betty Lou Guillory, and three brothers: Bobby Hugh Humble, Claude Gerald Humble and Herschel Humble. She is survived by her sister, Lois Rae Wardell, husband, Edgar “Ted” William Brown, IV, and their 4 children: Edgar “Billy” William Brown, V, Ann Marie Brown-Garison and husband John Garison, Bobby Bennett Brown, and Mark Collins Brown and his wife, Della Brown. She is survived by 9 grandchildren, Cory Alan Brown, Gracie Nicole Brown Garison, Sophie Marie Brown Garison, Morgan Paige Brown, Macey Ranee Brocklehurst, Bobby Bennett Brown, Jr., Jessica Brooke Brown, Jennah Opal Brown, and William Thomas Brown. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Emmalynn Blair Brown and Jackson Aaron Brocklehurst. Services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Crowder Funeral Home located at 1645 E. Main St., League City, TX 77573. Visitation begins at 10:30 with a funeral services at 11:30 am, and graveside service immediately following at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Frwy, Webster, TX 77598. Memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Georgia Brown.