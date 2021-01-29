2021 Crisis Expo Cancelled
Due to various kinds of illnesses and exposures, the staff for the 2021 Crisis Preparation Expo is cancelled at this time. We are heartbroken to miss the opportunity to bless our community with this event, We will update you if other plans are established for an event at a later time. Our monthly prepper group will continue as the Lord wills on the 2nd Thursday of the month.
