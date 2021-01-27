Vidor man indicted for possession of methamphetamine

The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted 66 cases on Wednesday. Of those, there were 36 indictments for possession of a controlled substance including one involving a man from Vidor.

Michael William OBryan, 61, of Vidor, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, a state jail felony for an incident occurring May 22, 2020 in Beaumont.

Beaumont police officers observed a truck turning onto a street without using a signal. The offers stopped the vehicle for the traffic violation.

OBryan and his wife were in the vehicle and, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant, both appeared to be nervous. OBryan became defensive and was asked to step out of the vehicle. At first, he refused and then stated the officer could not search his vehicle.

OBryan and his wife each gave the offers different reasons of why they were driving around in Beaumont.

A K-9 was requested and gave a positive alert of the order of narcotics coming from the vehicle. At that time a search was conducted on the vehicle and a small circular silver container was located in the vehicle in reach of where OBryan was seated. It contained approximately one gram of methamphetamine.

Indictment is not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.