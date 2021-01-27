Lady Bears stop Jasper in OT

JASPER – The LC-M Lady Bears traveled to Jasper Tuesday night to take on their first district opponent, the Lady Bulldogs.

As per usual, District 21-4A is proving to be tough from the start.

The Lady Bears remained scoreless despite several trips down the field and multiple attempts at shots on the goal. The Lady Bears went into overtime with the Lady Bulldogs and were able to score late in the second half of the extra minutes to win 1-0.

Forward McKenzie Freeman connected with Alyssa Ammons for the deciding game point. Goalie Matalyn Hill and the defense for the Lady Bears were able to remain perfect on the night.

District play continues on Friday night at Bear Stadium against the Silsbee Lady Tigers. The girls will have their senior night festivities followed by their game starting at 5PM and boys playing at 7 p.m.