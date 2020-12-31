December 31, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 12.23-12.29.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:42 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 23 – December 29, 2020:

Wednesday, Dec. 23

  • Burglary at the 21400 block of Interstate 10

Friday, Dec. 25

  • Burglary at the 1900 block of Main Street

Saturday, Dec. 26

  • Robbery at the 400 block of South Archie Street
  • Assault at the 400 block of Park Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Mill Street
  • Theft at the 600 block of Kent Street
  • Burglary at the 20300 block of Interstate 10

Sunday, Dec. 27

  • Suspicious person at the 300 block of Walden Road
  • Theft at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 21400 block of Interstate 10
  • Suspicious person at the 300 block of Main Street
  • Controlled substance at the 700 block of Main Street

Monday, Dec. 28

  • Assault at the 700 block of Park Street
  • Damaged property at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Main Street
  • Damaged property at the 400 block of Canal Street
  • Theft at the 100 block of North Mission
  • Theft at the 400 block of Park Street

Tuesday, Dec. 29

  • Theft at the 200 block of Old Hwy. 90 West
  • Assault at the 100 block of Mayhaw Drive

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

