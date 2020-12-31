Vidor Police Beat 12.23-12.29.20
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 23 – December 29, 2020:
Wednesday, Dec. 23
- Burglary at the 21400 block of Interstate 10
Friday, Dec. 25
- Burglary at the 1900 block of Main Street
Saturday, Dec. 26
- Robbery at the 400 block of South Archie Street
- Assault at the 400 block of Park Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Mill Street
- Theft at the 600 block of Kent Street
- Burglary at the 20300 block of Interstate 10
Sunday, Dec. 27
- Suspicious person at the 300 block of Walden Road
- Theft at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 21400 block of Interstate 10
- Suspicious person at the 300 block of Main Street
- Controlled substance at the 700 block of Main Street
Monday, Dec. 28
- Assault at the 700 block of Park Street
- Damaged property at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Main Street
- Damaged property at the 400 block of Canal Street
- Theft at the 100 block of North Mission
- Theft at the 400 block of Park Street
Tuesday, Dec. 29
- Theft at the 200 block of Old Hwy. 90 West
- Assault at the 100 block of Mayhaw Drive
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
