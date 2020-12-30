OrangeYouBold: Changing a wall from dark to light

Hello beautiful people. I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas. I had a wonderful Christmas and started a project for my husband. My husband complains that he has no place to call his own in our home. I decided to convert my studio space into a man cave for him. This project will take a little time, but the work has started. The studio had to be cleared out first and then the painting could begin.

I will share the biggest transformation to the walls with you this week. A few years ago, my youngest daughter and I built a wood wall out of recycled wooden fence posts. I decided to go with a gray tone that was more earthy for the main wall color. My husband isn’t the biggest fan of gray, so I wanted to select a color that wasn’t “as gray”. The color still needed to be neutral for all the different sports memorabilia that will be hung on the walls.

I wanted to brighten the room by painting the wood wall white. I suggest testing your technique on a small area before diving in head first. I painted the entire wall and the evaluated the progress. I decided to go back and paint some of the boards solid white for depth.

Over the next week, this room will see a complete transformation, and I will share it with you all as it progresses.

The most important thing to remember is that you can always change the mood of any room with a new paint color.

If your room has paneling, consider painting it instead of removing it. Paneling and wood walls add texture to your room.

I am showing the before and after in picture. Step into the new year boldly. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.