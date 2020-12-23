Orange County marriage licenses issued 12.21-12.23.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of December 21, 2020 thru December 23, 2020:
Leonard Dennis and Teresa Murillo
Adrian Busch and Andrea Marie
Kristopher Wallace and Timeika Watts
Brian Williams and Divon Edwards
Derek Fairley and Breanna Thompson
Thomas Burdine and Joann Richardson
Dalton Brock and Masey Stanley
Devin Moore and Malaysia King
Glenn Motte and Carolyn Walker
