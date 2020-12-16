Orange Police Beat 12.15.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 15, 2020:
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Controlled substance at the 8th Street
- Theft at the 1800 Wildwood Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Zeto Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
