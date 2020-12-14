Orange Police Beat 12.11-12.13.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 11 – December 13, 2020:
Friday, Dec. 11
- Assault at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Possess counterfeited documents at the 1900 block of Strickland
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of Park Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 12
- Assault at the 1800 block of Maple Ave
- Theft at the 2000 block of International Ave.
- Domestic problem at the 2300 block of Pacific Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 500 block of West John Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 3000 block of Clarence
- Theft at the 300 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Allie Payne
- Hit and run resulting in injury at the 4000 block of Sikes
- Assault at the 3700 block of 16th Street
Sunday, Dec. 13
- Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at Strickland and MLK
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
