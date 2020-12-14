December 14, 2020

Orange Police Beat 12.11-12.13.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:10 am Monday, December 14, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 11 – December 13, 2020:

Friday, Dec. 11

  • Assault at the 1300 block of 16th Street
  • Possess counterfeited documents at the 1900 block of Strickland
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of Park Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 12

  • Assault at the 1800 block of Maple Ave
  • Theft at the 2000 block of International Ave.
  • Domestic problem at the 2300 block of Pacific Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 500 block of West John Ave.
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 3000 block of Clarence
  • Theft at the 300 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Allie Payne
  • Hit and run resulting in injury at the 4000 block of Sikes
  • Assault at the 3700 block of 16th Street

Sunday, Dec. 13

  • Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at Strickland and MLK

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

