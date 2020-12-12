Helping our Seniors and Disabled

The Ed. T. Malloy Foundation presented grant money to Meals on Wheels to assist in feeding our Seniors and Disabled. The Foundation was founded in 1983 by Marjorie Malloy, Jane Black Kennedy, Joanne Black Jones, and Susan Black Tiger. The primary beneficiaries are The Orange County Chapter of the American Red Cross; The First United Methodist Church of Orange, Texas; St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Orange, Texas; and The Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School performing and fine arts scholarship, but this year the Malloy Foundation granted $6,000 to Meals on Wheels in Orange. Since 1983, the Foundation has donated over $6,750,000 to local charities.