Say Father Jim

December 10, 2020

Dawn Burleigh/Orange Leader

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:51 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

Southeast Texas Hospice Toilet Paper Tea is underway until 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10 at 912 W. Cherry Ave. in Orange.

Father Jim Sichko said he would match any donation 10 times if the person dropping it off says, “Father Jim”. A board is on display to help keep track of the to be match donations. A few individuals dropped off checks for Father Jim to match.

