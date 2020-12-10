Say Father Jim
Southeast Texas Hospice Toilet Paper Tea is underway until 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10 at 912 W. Cherry Ave. in Orange.
Father Jim Sichko said he would match any donation 10 times if the person dropping it off says, “Father Jim”. A board is on display to help keep track of the to be match donations. A few individuals dropped off checks for Father Jim to match.
