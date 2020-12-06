December 6, 2020

Orange Police Beat 11.25-12.3.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:08 am Sunday, December 6, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 25 – December 3, 2020:

Wednesday, Nov. 25

  • Controlled substance near Farm to Market Road 1130 and Bear Path
  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Thursday, Nov. 26

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of Park Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 37th Street

Friday, Nov. 27

  • Theft at the 1600 block of Texas Street
  • Theft at the 100 block of Green Ave
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Burglary at the 600 block of Dupont Drive
  • Controlled substance at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Sunday, Nov. 28

  • Controlled substance at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 2000 block of 10th Street
  • Weapons offense at the 5400 block of 16th Street

Monday, Nov. 30

  • Family disturbance at the 1900 block of Sunset Drive
  • Theft at the 7100 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Burton Ave.
  • Theft at the 2500 block of Park Ave.
  • Burglary at the 4200 block of Kitty Chapin Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

  • Theft at the 1800 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the corner of 16th Street and Green Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 300 block of Strickland Drive
  • Assault at the 6200 block of Rosewood Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62

Wednesday, Dec. 2

  • Theft at the 400 block of Green Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street

Thursday, Dec. 3

  • Stolen property at the 1500 block of 37th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at 10th and Jayway
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street

 

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

