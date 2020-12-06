Orange Police Beat 11.25-12.3.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 25 – December 3, 2020:
Wednesday, Nov. 25
- Controlled substance near Farm to Market Road 1130 and Bear Path
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
Thursday, Nov. 26
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of Park Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 37th Street
Friday, Nov. 27
- Theft at the 1600 block of Texas Street
- Theft at the 100 block of Green Ave
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Burglary at the 600 block of Dupont Drive
- Controlled substance at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
Sunday, Nov. 28
- Controlled substance at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 2000 block of 10th Street
- Weapons offense at the 5400 block of 16th Street
Monday, Nov. 30
- Family disturbance at the 1900 block of Sunset Drive
- Theft at the 7100 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Burton Ave.
- Theft at the 2500 block of Park Ave.
- Burglary at the 4200 block of Kitty Chapin Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
- Theft at the 1800 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the corner of 16th Street and Green Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 300 block of Strickland Drive
- Assault at the 6200 block of Rosewood Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Theft at the 400 block of Green Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street
Thursday, Dec. 3
- Stolen property at the 1500 block of 37th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at 10th and Jayway
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
