Gift of Cheer Lunch Giveaway
Gate City Guild #42 presents the Gift of Cheer Lunch Giveaway from 12 p.m. noon until all dinners are gone on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Granger Chevrolet located at 2611 MacArthur Drive in Orange. One can also drop off blankets for the Gate City Guild Blanket Drive during the Lunch Giveaway.
You Might Like
Area hospitals have not exceeded capacity
PRESS RELEASE — Executive Order GA-32 defines high hospitalizations as any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days... read more