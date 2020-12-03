December 3, 2020

  • 48°

Gift of Cheer Lunch Giveaway

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:37 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

Gate City Guild #42 presents the Gift of Cheer Lunch Giveaway from 12 p.m. noon until all dinners are gone on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Granger Chevrolet located at 2611 MacArthur Drive in Orange. One can also drop off blankets for the Gate City Guild Blanket Drive during the Lunch Giveaway.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar