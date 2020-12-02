LTTE: Thoughts on Wayne from a former player

When I think of Wayne Stephenson, so many characteristics come to mind that I aspire to be. Incredible man, father, and devoted husband. And let’s not forget, one of the best baseball minds the area has seen. I was blessed during my high school career to be around not only tremendous players, but two coaches who taught me far more than baseball ever could; and ignited the fire of hoping that I could have that same impact on someone one day. As the years have gone by and I’ve watched him transition out of baseball and into the softball world, I saw the same passion and desire to coach, that I did as a bright-eyed freshman over fifteen years ago. Wayne has always been dedicated to the success of those around him. It just so happens his daughters are/were the lucky ones the past few years, instead of stubborn high-schoolers. Some of the best moments in my life have involved Wayne Stephenson, and I consider myself lucky to be able to call him “Wayne” now, AND a friend.

Jake Rowell