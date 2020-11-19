The Horse is Back

By Ginger Broomes

The Horseman’s Store celebrates the return of its unofficial mascot and longtime Orange landmark Thursday, November 19, with a low-key “Raising of the Horse” ceremony. The fiberglass horse has stood atop the building since the store opened in 1969, only coming down a couple of times over the decades – once when Hurricane Rita knocked it over in 2005, and again when Hurricane Laura hit this year, breaking one of the rear legs on the statue.

The horse was repaired by Scarborough Industries in Orange and was remounted on Thursday, resuming its watch of travelers along Interstate 10.