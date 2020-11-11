A letter in recognition of Veterans Day

On November 11th of each year, Americans have honored those men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Services since the armistice which ended World War I was declared on November 11, 1918. Veterans are women and men from our communities who committed themselves carte blanche to the USA in the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, or Coast Guard and put their life on the line for our freedom.

As we honor their service, let’s also recognize veterans’ ongoing contributions. After taking off service uniforms, they bring their experiences and expertise to strengthen our society. Veterans become valued members of our communities as active volunteers, leaders, entrepreneurs, mentors and our friends.

How can we honor our veterans? It can be as simple as personally thanking them for their service. In Texas, we take care of our veterans. I encourage veterans to access the benefits and services they earned for themselves and their family by connecting with the Texas Veterans Commission at tvc.texas.gov.

To all our Texas veterans, please know that you have our gratitude and our unwavering support on Veterans Day and every day of the year.

Sincerely,

Laura Koerner

Texas Veterans Commission

Chairwoman and U.S. Navy Veteran