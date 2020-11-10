November 10, 2020

Holiday closings for Veterans Day 2020

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:32 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The City of Orange offices will be closed Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 in observance of Veterans Day.  The City of Orange Police and Fire Departments will still be on duty, and Waste Management will service the regular Wednesday route. Regular city business will resume on Thursday, November 12th, 2020.

Happy Veterans Day to all the veterans!

