Gumbo Meal

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 945 West Roundbunch Road in Bridge City, will sell gumbo meals from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Gumbo is $9.50, Frozen Quart $12, and Frozen Pint $6. Take-out and delivery are available. Call 409-735-4573 or email goodshepherdoctx@gmail.com