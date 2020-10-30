Peace Poster Contest winners

For over three decades, Lions Clubs around the globe have been sponsoring a very special art contest in schools and youth groups. Creating peace posters gives children everywhere the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity. The 2020-2021 contest “Peace Through Service” has provided an important reminder to the world that, through service, we can give and receive so much—joy, kindness, hope and PEACE. This year, young people had the opportunity to express their visions of peace through the lens of service. The Orange Lion’s Club sponsored the contest for all 11, 12, and 13-year-old students interested in participating from all the Orange County schools. The next competition is in November. The winner there will advance to the state competition. State winners will also advance to Nationals. Nationals will advance to international judging. The St. Mary Winners are 3rd place-Tristan Tran, 2nd Place-Elizabeth Khatt, and 1st place-Allie Broussard.

Photos courtesy of St. Mary Catholic School