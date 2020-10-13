Lamar Andrews, 80, of Bridge City, passed away on October 7, 2020, in Port Arthur, Texas.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, at East Hamilton Cemetery, in East Hamilton, Texas.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Choice, Texas, on September 6, 1940, he was the son of R.V. Andrews and Arlene (Eddins) Andrews. Lamar was a retired pipefitter of local 195 and was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 1095 in Buna for over 50 years. He loved reading and traveled all over the country with his family. Lamar was a devoted Democrat and always could be found looking up any kind of history. He adored his children and grandchildren most of all and left an imprint on many lives. Lamar will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, R.V. and Arlene Andrews; brothers, Billy Andrews and Doyle Andrews; sister, Alice Faye Andrews; nephew, Ricky Titus; niece, Angela Andrews Pifer.

He is survived by his children, Pamela Andrews of Baytown, Darrell Andrews of Spring, Gerald Andrews and wife Cherie of Vidor, Daniel Andrews of Bridge City, step son, Joseph Penson; grandchildren, Adam Andrews, Amanda Andrews, Samantha Deets, Stephanie Andrews, Brandon Andrews, and Jacob Andrews; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Glenda Andrews of San Antonio; many nieces, nephews, and other family; special family member and caregiver, Tresa Andrews and Dessiree Matte.