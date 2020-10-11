October 11, 2020

Orange Police Beat 9.25-10.7.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:15 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 25- October 7, 2020:

Friday, Sept. 25

  • Threats at the 1400 block of John Ave
  • Shoplifting at the 1300 block of 16th Street
  • Threats at the 1700 block of 17th Street
  • Controlled substance near 16th and Sunset

Saturday, Sept. 26

  • Weapons offense at the 400 block of Schley Ave
  • Firing a weapon at the 400 block of Schley Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of 15th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Controlled substance near MLK and Strickland

Sunday, Sept. 27

  • Controlled substance at the 2700 block of North Lutcher

Monday, Sept. 28

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Controlled substance at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62

Tuesday, Sept. 29

  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2300 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Womack and farm to Market Road 1078
  • Stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of Dupont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the south service road at Holiday Inn
  • Assault at the 2400 block of 6th Street

Wednesday, Sept. 30

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Brent
  • Hit and run resulting in injury at the South service road at mile marker 874
  • Theft at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of Interstate 10
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Fatal hit and run at 16th Street and Interstate 10

Thursday, Oct. 1

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the State Hwy. 87 and Old 87
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Cypress Wood

Friday, Oct. 2

  • Assault on Bruce Lane

Saturday, Oct. 3

  • Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Family disturbance at the 2200 block of Tall Oaks Drive
  • Damaged property at the 600 block of Dupont Drive

Sunday, Oct. 4

  • Ordinance violation at the 3800 block of Liprie Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2100 block of 8th Street

Monday, Oct. 5

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the south service road at State Hwy. 62
  • Theft at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Simmons and Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 1700 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near MLK JR Drive and Strickland
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of South Service Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of Mill Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 1300 block of 16th Street

Tuesday, Oct. 6

  • Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of 16th Street
  • Damaged property at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Assault near 10th and Burton

Wednesday, Oct. 7

  • Theft at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Miscellaneous incidents on Circle R
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 2200 block of Sunrise Oak
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 8th and Front
  • Assault at the 1800 block of Church Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

