Early Voting begins Tuesday

By Dawn Burleigh

Get out the vote will be the next theme for the area as the deadline for registration for voting in the Presidential election has passed.

League of Women Voters plan to hand out Voter Care Packages during early voting. The packages will include a mask, a sanitizing wipe and a card with where to vote.

Early Voting for the General Election will take place at Orange Public Library located at 220 North 5th Street in Orange, Orange County Airport located at 2640 State Hwy. 87 in Orange, Orange County Expo Center located at 11475-B Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange and Raymond Gould Community Center located at 385 Claiborne in Vidor.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tues. Oct. 22 – Sat. Oct. 17, Mon. Oct. 19 – Oct. 24 and Mon. Oct. 26 – Friday, Oct. 30. On Tuesdays, Oct. 13, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 the polls will have extended hours and be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The early voting period was extended this year due to COVID-19 protocols.

On the ballots, voters will not only have the option to vote for the presidential election, but also local elections originally scheduled earlier this year but also postponed due to the pandemic.

Sample ballots can be found at https://www.co.orange.tx.us/departments/ElectionsAdministration/SampleBallots