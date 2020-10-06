Orange County marriage licenses issued 9.28-10.2.20

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of September 28 – October 2, 2020:

Darrell Shaver and Ambre Guillot

Robert Clark and Jena Rinkel

Johnny Sanchez and Patricia Cintron-Lugo

Mickey Marshall and Amber Pounds

Jonathon Marshall and Kayla Waldrep

Joshua Shores and Haley Brack

Link Kutscherousky and Tanya Kutscherousky

Brian Norris and Courtney Courville

Terry Caswell and Rebecca Caswell

Kevin Hare and Hazel Defrates

Wesley Ackerman and Kaylee Findley

Logan Mitchell and Bracey Linscomb

Colton Stevenson and Sarah St John

Dustin Sims and Julia Foss

James Bolieu and Christina Broussard

Henry Moore and Kathy Kerr