Orangefield Junior High awarded grant

To The Leader

Orangefield Jr. High received a $3000 Grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to Support Youth Literacy Initiatives.

The grant money will be used to purchase eBooks.

This local grant award is part of more than $4 million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 850 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves. Orangefield ISD is appreciative of Dollar General’s generosity.