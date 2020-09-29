Vidor man faces narcotic charges
PRESS RELEASE — On Saturday, September 26th, 2020 around 9:50 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department were dispatched to the Mutt & Jeffs parking lot on a report of a person waving a gun around. Upon arrival Gaven Kade Butler, 19, of Vidor, was detained in a Gray 2020 Dodge Charger.
During a probable cause search of the vehicle the following were located:
- 9 mm Glock pistol,
- loaded spare magazines including a 50 and 30 round capacity magazine
- extra ammunition
- marijuana,
- THC Vape cartridges,
- THC edibles
- Xanex (prescription medications)
- Other related drug paraphernalia
Butler was placed under arrest for POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON. Butler is also facing other drug related charges.
Butler is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail.
