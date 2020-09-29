Vidor man faces narcotic charges

PRESS RELEASE — On Saturday, September 26th, 2020 around 9:50 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department were dispatched to the Mutt & Jeffs parking lot on a report of a person waving a gun around. Upon arrival Gaven Kade Butler, 19, of Vidor, was detained in a Gray 2020 Dodge Charger.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle the following were located:

9 mm Glock pistol,

loaded spare magazines including a 50 and 30 round capacity magazine

extra ammunition

marijuana,

THC Vape cartridges,

THC edibles

Xanex (prescription medications)

Other related drug paraphernalia

Butler was placed under arrest for POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON. Butler is also facing other drug related charges.

Butler is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail.