Museum of the Gulf Coast is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 700 Procter Street in Port Arthur. The local blood banks are critically low in their supply. In partnership with LifeShare, we will be hosting an indoors blood drive. We will be in accordance with local and state guidelines regarding COVID. Walk-in welcome or sign up at https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/216210