Faith: Experiencing a miracle

The miracles of Jesus are numerous. In fact, if you count all of the powerful actions the Lord displayed during His ministry described in all four Gospels, there would be 37. Not all of these events were physical healings, but all of them transformed the lives of those receiving the blessing. Friends, our area witnessed a true miracle Wednesday night into Thursday morning as Hurricane Laura made landfall. To this I say, “TO GOD BE THE GLORY!”

However, we grieve and continue to pray for all of the folks in Louisiana who are cleaning up and dealing with the aftermath of this storm. Obviously, none of us wished for our eastern neighbors to experience such destruction and difficulty. As well, we grieve with folks in our own community who sustained greater damage than others. We cannot explain the how or why of this reality, but we hope you know so many want to do whatever is possible to help you get back on track.

Back to the miracle. Many have testified to the power of prayer as we realize just how blessed we are after Laura. My hope for myself, my family, my congregation, and our community is we do not waste this miracle. Above, I mentioned how no matter the miracle, those experiencing it were transformed. Will you be transformed by the miracle of 2020? We will face new storms in the future, both in weather and in life events. Will we remember August 26 and 27 as a moment when the Lord miraculously protected us? The greatest way we can remember a miracle is to respond with Praise.

Psalm 105: 1 (NIV) “Give praise to the Lord, proclaim His name; make known among the nations what He has done.”

When we remember the miracles of the Lord, we remember He loves us and cares for us!

That is Good News!

Pastor Brad McKenzie is lead pastor at Orange First Church of the Nazarene in Orange, Texas.