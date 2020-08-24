August 24, 2020

  • 93°

Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.17-8.21.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:53 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 17-August 21, 2020:

Gary Smith and Brooke Brown

Kyle Tibbs and Jamie Johnson

Corbin Voegeli and Taylor Benoit

Cody Luke-Chandler and Kassy Downs

Edward Martin and Casey Leatherwood

Mark Gossard and Lauren Darnall

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar