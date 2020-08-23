Marco now a category one hurricane
Marco is now a category one hurricane.
Marco may not make landfall in southeast Louisiana on Monday – it may move west across southern Louisiana or the adjacent coastal waters, weakening as a tropical storm.
Because of this forecast change, a tropical storm warning is now in place as far west as Cameron, LA.
Laura has a large spread for landfall forecasts – anywhere from southeast Texas (Thursday) to southeast Louisiana (Wednesday), potentially as a major hurricane.
Storm Surge: Water 1 to 3 ft above ground level is possible for the southwest and south central Louisiana coast, in the late Monday-Tuesday time frame.
Rainfall: Depending on where the rain bands form, local amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible Tuesday.
Storm Surge: At the coast, water could be over 10 feet above ground level. Depending on where Laura makes landfall, storm surge can back up rivers and bayous and flood over 30 miles inland.
Rainfall: Depending on where the rain bands form, 5 to 10 inches with locally 15 inches will be possible starting Wednesday into Thursday.
