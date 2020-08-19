Community Briefs 8.19.20

Notice of Non-Discrimination

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District offers career and technical education programs in Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Construction, Arts, AV and Communications, Business, Education, Health Science, Human Services, Manufacturing, and Science. Admission to these programs is based on interest, aptitude, course prerequisites and age.

It is the policy of Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, or handicap in its career and technology programs, services, or activities as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights act of 1964, as amended; Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972; and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD will take steps to assure that lack of English language skills will not be a barrier to admission and participation in all educational and vocational programs.

For Information about your rights or grievance procedures, contact the Title IX Coordinator at 6579 FM 1130, Orange, Texas, 77632, 886-4245, and/or the Section 504 Coordinator, Jeanna Childress, at 7327 Hwy 87 N, Orange, Texas, 77632, 886-5821.

Aviso de no Discriminación

Little Cypress Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District ofrece programas vocacionales en agricultura, alimento y recursos naturales, construcción, artes, sistema de pesos americano y comunicaciones, negocio, educación, ciencia de la salud, servicios humanos, fabricación, y ciencia. La admisión a estos programas se basa en interés, aptitud, requisitos previos del curso y edad.

Es norma de Little Cypress Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District no discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, sexo o impedimento, en sus programas, servicios o actividades vocacionales, tal como lo requieren el Título VI de la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1964, según enmienda; el Título IX de las Enmiendas en la Educación, de 1972, y la Sección 504 de la Ley de Rehabilitación de 1973, según enmienda.

Little Cypress Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District tomará las medidas necesarias para asegurar que la falta de habilidad en el uso del inglés no sea un obstáculo para la admisión y participación en todos los programas educativos y vocacionales.

Para información sobre sus derechos o procedimientos para quejas, comuníquese con el Coordinador del Título IX en6579 FM 1130, Orange, Texas, 77632, 886-4245, y/o el Coordinador de la Sección 504, Jeanna Childress, en 7327 Highway 87 North, Orange, Texas 77632, 886-5821.

Community Eligibility Program

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all enrolled children at no charge and eliminates the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

For additional information please contact the following person:

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD

Child Nutrition Department

Attention: Charlotte McShan – Director’s Assistant

6586 FM 1130

Orange, Texas 77632

409-883-2232 ext. 2390

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Master Gardener certification orientation

The next Master Gardener certification training course will start on Sept. 3 with orientation on Aug. 27. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, classes will be held virtually every Thursday morning at 9a.m. for about 4 hours. If you are unable to sit in on the online session, it will be recorded for you to view to prior to the next session. Cost for the class will be $150 which will include your training handbook, necessary supplies, speakers’ fees, and other items. For more information please visit our website above and click the link JOIN MG

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

Depot Day

Depot Day 2020 will be October 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. The City of Orangewill be holding Art in the Park the same day and has okayed the Orange Train Depot to have it’s Depot Day the same day. Downtown Orange will be bustling with these two amazing events!

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.